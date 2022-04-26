A Rockdale teen was arrested Monday after allegedly taking a gun into Rockdale High School for protection. No one was injured.
In a statement by the Rockdale Police Department on Monday, officers were notified by faculty that a 15-year-old juvenile had a gun at the school.
“Staff quickly secured the firearm and notified the Rockdale Police Department,” the statement said. “The suspect in question fled from school grounds prior to law enforcement’s arrival. Rockdale Police Officers were able to quickly locate and arrest the suspect, a 15-year-old juvenile, for possessing a firearm in a gun-free school zone, a third-degree felony.”
An anonymous tip led to the arrest through the district’s “quick tip” program.
The juvenile was taken to Rockdale Regional Juvenile Justice Center pending a detention hearing later this week.
“A subsequent investigation revealed the juvenile suspect was carrying the firearm for protection after receiving perceived threats the previous day,” the statement said.
On April 20, the department received a similar allegation at Rockdale Jr. High School.
“Our department and the staff of RISD conducted a swift investigation, identified the child in question, and was able to determine that no firearm was brought onto campus and no threats were made regarding a firearm,” a statement at the time said. "The child in question was disciplined by school officials for unrelated issues. As of this time, the Rockdale Police Department and RISD has no concerns for school safety regarding these allegations.”