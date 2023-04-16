Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple, celebrated its 100th anniversary Sunday with a commemorative ceremony and dance.
Longtime band leader Jerry Haisler welcomed everyone to the upstairs dance hall and introduced State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, who read House Resolution 1800. It recounted how the dance hall — built by Tom Sefcik in 1923 — became a centerpiece for the community. It also told how the hall once used battery-powered electricity and didn’t get indoor plumbing until 1965. Shine’s resolution had high praise for Tom Sefcik’s daughter, Alice Sulak, who became the dance hall manager in 1970. She died in 2022, and her son and daughter-in-law, Kenny and Irene Sulak, took over the operation.
Haisler, who recalled coming to the dance hall as a child, went over some of its history.
“I think Alice was looking ahead and said, ‘We’re never going to close this place,’” he said.
They didn’t have air conditioning in the old days, he said, but the windows on the side opened up and let in the breeze.
In 1923, Haisler said, Tom Sefcik Hall was the centerpiece of the community. There was a lumberyard, barbershop, blacksmith, general store and a saloon. There were gasoline and kerosene pumps in front of the hall. Community league baseball was played northwest of the hall.
“Sefcik Hall was a community gathering place,” Haisler said. “There were many first dates, weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, reunions.”
Usually there were dances on Saturday and Sunday, he said. There were masquerade dances and Czech one- or two-act plays, with performers from Dallas or Houston.
“Sefcik Hall became famous for having the most popular local and touring bands: country western, polka, rock ’n’ roll — whatever audiences wanted,” he said.
He named Asleep at the Wheel, Gary P. Nunn, Johnny Rodriguez and Rusty Weir as acts that had performed there in the past.
Dances are still held every Sunday evening, he said, with popular bands and a faithful following of fans and dancers.
Alice Sulak played several instruments and sang with Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 from 1966 to 2014, he said.
“Through Tom Sefcik Hall and her music, she literally made hundreds and hundreds of friends,” he said.
He and Alice were always on the stage together, he said.
“Many thought she was my mother,” he said. “I guess in many ways she was. She would be so proud about this 100th year celebration. She would have loved to be here today. Let’s go for the next 25!”
He introduced Alfred Vrazel, whose band performed at the hall for many years. Vrazel has a polka music radio show on station KMIL in Cameron.
“The Vrazels’ Polka Band’s first performance was on June 8, 1957, almost 65 years ago,” Vrazel said.
“That first performance was for a local wedding, one of many that took place in this special hall,” he said. “I don’t recall exactly who got married that day, but I looked it up and we got paid $45. By the way, that was for the whole band.”
At dances around Thanksgiving, he said, Tom Sefcik would often give away a turkey at the end of the dance. “But he always said, ‘The turkey is alive. He’s in a pen in the back of the hall. You’ve got to go catch him yourself!”
“In closing,” Vrazel said, “on behalf of the Vrazels’ Polka Band — and all of the musicians that played with us here over the years — we thank Mr. Tom Sefcik and his family for hiring us and showing us his unique sense of hospitality.”