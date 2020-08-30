Isn’t there a verse somewhere in the Bible that says, “Where two more are gathered in my name, we roll out a potluck supper”?
Or something like that.
Now that everyone has been isolating at home, people are turning to cooking and baking. Church-produced cookbooks — especially those from decades ago — are the best nostalgic reminders of home, church and food — just the right antidote for quarantines.
Forget those slickly produced commercial collections produced by celebrities.
Praise the Lord, and pass the plate. The most cherished are those mimeographed and typewritten by church women of 50 or more years ago. Production of these cookbooks are collaborative and democratic with women (and, sometimes, even men) contributing submissions and spearheading sales.
An 80-year-old church cookbook with oil-stained pages is comforting, especially knowing that a mother or grandmother cooked this very dish long ago. Even the recipe by Maud Sherwood Scott (1868-1950) for “Larded Liver” in Temple’s First Presbyterian Church cookbook seems palatable. Praise the lard, and pass the plate.
More than that, Bell County women in the late 1800s and early 1900s used cookbooks as culinary currency — mission fundraisers as they spring up like zucchini plants in the sunshine.
The first cookbook in Texas was “Texas Cook Book; a thorough treatise on the art of cookery,” a compilation from the Ladies of the First Presbyterian Church of Houston in 1883. The second, “Household Manual and Practical Cook Book; embracing many hundreds of valuable recipes” followed in 1888 from the Ladies of St. Paul’s Guild at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Waco.
The Temple chapter of International Order of the King’s Daughters and Sons, an ecumenical organization of church women, sold a cookbook in 1903 to raise money for its new hospital, King’s Daughters.
In 1907, Martha Roundtree Chattin (1870-1943) produced a compilation of her friends’ favorite dishes that the City Federation of Women’s Clubs peddled to raise funds for Temple’s Carnegie Library. Many recipes were gleaned from the early 20th century Temple Cooking Club, an informal gathering that taught women how to maintain their households. The book was reprinted in 1993 and sold to benefit the Friends of the Temple Public Library.
Teaching women “wifely skills” was the goal, especially among city dwellers. That outreach morphed into two organizations. The Housekeepers Club, founded in 1914, and the Domestic Science Club, begun a year later, followed statewide trends in homemaking clubs — most notably the Home Demonstration Clubs, part of the Texas A&M Agricultural Extension Service’s service to rural women.
The Domestic Science Club began with the leadership of newly married Juanita Anderson Barton (1892-1983), wife of a Temple banker. The Temple Daily Telegram printed detailed stories about clubs’ meetings and menus, often publishing recipes.
Churches became the best avenue to support women’s business and organizational skills. Church women became custodians of the deft art of everything from casseroles and cookies as fundraisers. Thus, they developed the idea of publishing compilations into marketable booklets.
Many more followed as the idea caught on. In most cases, the church women sold advertisements to cover printing. Many cookbooks are filled with pen drawings, photos and vignettes about congregational history to spice up pages.
Fried chicken — dubbed “the gospel bird” — appears in its many incarnations in church pot-luck repertoire: chicken divan, chicken curry, almond chicken, chicken spaghetti, chicken stew, chicken supreme, chicken a la king and chicken gumbo.
The Great Depression during the 1930s did not deter Temple church women from producing cookbooks. Rather, considering the number of extant books from that decade, they seemed busier than ever. In fact, the women’s circles of First Presbyterian were highly productive with their editions of “Let’s Eat” in 1936 followed by “Let’s Eat Again” in 1937 and 1938.
The recipes used more economical, easily obtained ingredients as well as all parts of an animal. The Junior Circle of First Presbyterian Church, Temple, incorporated everything but the “moo” by including recipes for candied calf’s tongue, oyster-fried brains and sweetbread croquettes.
The women’s guilds of Christ Episcopal Church took their cookery further with themed cookbooks produced in conjunction with their fundraising luncheons — “Around the World Tasting Coffee” in 1962, “American Folklore in Cookery” in 1963, and “The Sweet Taste of Christmas” in 1972.
By this time, lard — so popular just two decades before — had been replaced by a litany of mass-marketed time-savers such as canned creamed soups, instant puddings, cake mixes, mayonnaise and rubbery bricks of processed cheese.
In some cases, church cookbooks also come with caveats. Editing and spelling may seem cursory. Ingredients and directions may be sketchy, but long-ago cooks would often add their own notes for posterity. For example, the Hallie Strange Circle of First Christian Church produced “What’s Cooking?” in 1947 includes a handwritten note in the margin next to the Creamy Chocolate Fudge recipe, “Good but takes too long to cook.”
While it’s true these recipes may have been lifted from other sources and they had not been scientifically tested, the cookbooks represent a special time and place of their contributors.
The slim volumes become historical documents and sacred reminders of faith and family — teaspoon by tablespoon. Thumbing through these vintage cookbooks of decades ago is a snapshot of how people lived and ate — practical, communal and neighborly with ample applications of sugar, fat and salt.
They are also become hidden gems of genealogical information, answering the age-old question, “How did grandma cook that dish?”