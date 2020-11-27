SALADO — A person suffered a traumatic head injury in a golf cart accident and was flown by helicopter from Salado to Temple, fire officials said.
The incident occurred at about 3:43 p.m. Thursday on Blackberry Road near Mills Creek Golf Club.
The Salado Volunteer Fire Department reported that the agency responded to the accident, along with Salado Police Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and EMS responders.
The patient was treated on scene before being flown to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for further evaluation and treatment.
Salado firefighters cleared the scene at 4:47 p.m., according to the agency’s Facebook post.