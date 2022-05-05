The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for North and Central Texas.
Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front today across a good portion of North and Central Texas and will be accompanied by a severe weather threat, according to the NWS.
Damaging winds will be the main threat along with locally heavy rainfall.
The severe threat will be highest from midday into the afternoon mainly east of I-35 and south of I-20. Damaging winds will be the main threat along with locally heavy rainfall.
A tornado watch also is in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for Bell, Milam and Coryell counties.