A homeless man was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing a car, weapons, gold coins, and jewelry from his grandfather in Temple.
Alan James Clark, 33, was arrested on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, on Sept. 16, 2021, deputies responded to a burglary at a residence in the 400 block of Bottoms East Road.
At the scene, a man told deputies his house was broken into and a small black safe — with gold and silver coins valued at about $8,000, a 9 mm handgun, jewelry, and a vehicle were stolen from his residence, according to the affidavit.
The man told police he was gone for about three hours to work as a bus driver for Temple schools, and when he returned, he noticed his 2013 purple Kia Sorrento SUV was missing from the driveway, and he suspected Clark to be responsible.
“(The man) further states that when he returned home, he went into his bedroom and found his safe and gun cabinet open and discovered he was missing guns and coins,” the affidavit said.
The title for his SUV was also taken from the safe.
Clark was arrested on a possession of a controlled substance, a state felony charge, on Nov. 3, 2021, court records showed.
While at the Bell County Jail, the affidavit said, Clark called his mother and admitted that he had taken the SUV and the gold coins.
“In the jail call, Alan Clark says the vehicle was left in the (Belton) H-E-B parking lot and is no longer purple,” the affidavit said. “He says he painted it black, and the gold coins are in the vehicle.”
The Belton Police Department recovered the vehicle, and some of the gold coins were recovered and returned to the man.
The man told police that Clark lived with him until July 21, 2021, when he kicked him out of the house after an argument.
“(The man) stated that Alan Clark was made aware by him that (he) was no longer allowed on the property due to (his) drug problem,” the affidavit said. “(The man) stated that after Alan Clark moved out, he changed the locks.”
Clark was held at the Bell County Jail Friday in lieu of a $10,000 bond.