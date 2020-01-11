BELTON — Steamed up on a cold day, children clustered around three work tables on Saturday at the Bell County Museum.
At table one, they made a simple kaleidoscope; at table two, they experimented with prisms and reflections; and a table three, they played with phosphorescent light. It was all part of the museum’s first STEAM day of the year, said Kayte Ricketts, museum education coordinator, who was assisted by four volunteers.
At table one, a boy put the final touches on his kaleidoscope, which was basically a tube with aluminum foil on the inside. The children decorate a colorful circle and attach it to one end of the tube, Ricketts said. When they hold it up in the sunlight it shines better than it does indoors, she said.
At table two, she showed how the children pressed one side of a clear plastic block, causing light to reflect on a foil plate. And through prisms, they could see the colors of the rainbow on the plate.
At table three, the children shined blacklight on phosphorescent paper. When they placed stars, toys or other small figures in front of the light, it made shadows on the paper, she said.
“This is our really favorite part,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun because it almost seems magical.”
Rachel Schappell of Nolanville brought her children, Emma, 4, and Parker, 6, who were engrossed at table three.
“They usually look forward to coming here,” their mother said. “They’ve been to all the stations. They come on the scheduled event days.”
Kelli Schwake of Temple and her husband Heath brought Hudson, 5, Elliot, 3, and Sloane, 1. They just got here, Kelli said, and were starting at table three.
“This is the first time we’ve come,” she said. “We saw it on Facebook. They are interested in museums.”
The family has gone to the Railroad and Heritage Museum and the Mayborn Museum in Waco, she said.
“We try to have our kids attend as many educational events as possible,” she said.
Matt Bower of Belton watched his three children, Jeb, 8, Bryson, 8, and Vivian, 6, make kaleidoscopes. They had already done the shadow papers and the prisms, he said.
“They’re having a good time,” he said. “We’ve been here several times. All week they’ve been begging to come to the museum.”
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math. Every year, the museum has two Steam days, Ricketts said, and two Weird Science days, which are similar. There will be a Weird Science day April 4.