While Temple Police and the Texas Rangers haven’t provided updates in their investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Michael Dean, 28, that occurred Dec. 2, some details about other Temple Police activities were answered this week.
Interim Police Chief Jim Tobin answered a few Telegram questions sent to him about items including Dean’s car, which was cleaned by Temple Police after being released to them from the Rangers.
No narrative has been provided about what circumstances led up to Dean’s shooting. No information has been given about whether Dean was shot inside or outside his car, or why Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz felt he needed to use lethal force against Dean.
The preliminary autopsy report said Dean died of a gunshot wound to his head. That information was provided to the Telegram by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield, who ordered the autopsy.
Dean’s car isn’t considered evidence anymore in the investigation, Tobin said.
“Upon completion of their processing of the vehicle, the Rangers released the vehicle to TPD on Dec. 5 to return it to the Dean family,” Tobin said in a written response to Telegram questions. “Once the Rangers released it to TPD, the vehicle was considered personal property to be returned to the family, not evidence. Had the Rangers needed to retain the vehicle for evidentiary purposes, they would not have released it for return to the family.”
Car partially cleaned
Before officers talked to Dean’s mother, Christine Dean, the decision was made Dec. 5 to clean up blood left on the front passenger seat, Tobin said.
Previously, spokesman Cody Weems said no one issued the order to clean it. Weems confirmed Dec. 16 the family asked for the car to be returned without cleaning it.
Tobin accepted responsibility for giving the approval to clean it. He also said the deputy chief of the Criminal Investigation Division and a supervisor of a Temple Police investigator knew about, approved and instructed the car’s cleaning — before anyone talked with Christine Dean.
“We felt that returning the vehicle with blood on the front passenger’s seat would be insensitive,” Tobin said.
Cleaning the car was a “compassionate approach,” Tobin said. It’s an option the department wouldn’t have had if the car was still evidence.
It wasn’t the first time a traumatic crime scene was cleaned up to lessen the impact on family members, he said.
Evidence handling
After Christine Dean was contacted it was learned she didn’t want the vehicle cleaned — but she didn’t say why, Tobin said.
The car already had been cleaned — four days after the shooting.
Tobin met Dec. 6 with the Dean family and their Dallas-based attorney, Lee Merritt. That was the first time Tobin learned the family and Merritt wanted to have the car forensically tested by an independent examiner, he said.
The investigator who cleaned the car won’t be disciplined because he didn’t violate any Temple Police policies, Tobin said.
No information was available Friday about the car’s status from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko. He referred the Telegram to the Temple Police Department.
Merritt didn’t return Telegram calls Friday or answer questions sent Thursday.
No one else has complained about how the case evidence was handled, Tobin said.
The gun used in the shooting was taken from DeCruz and held in the Temple Police evidence room until it was given to the Rangers.
DeCruz is a former soldier and has been a Temple Police officer for almost nine years.
He remained Friday on paid administrative leave, which will be his status until the investigation is completed, Weems said.
Christine Dean was notified about her son’s death about five hours after the shooting. The information that someone died during the incident wasn’t released until the afternoon of Dec. 3.
Chris Christoff, a police spokesman, previously said the department wanted to notify Dean’s family first before it released information about the shooting death.
It wasn’t until more than a week passed that Temple Police released the name of the officer who reportedly shot Dean.
In other shootings not involving law enforcement officers, a narrative of events is usually released more quickly to the families, the public and the media.