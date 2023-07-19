Air mattress drive

The Salvation Army of Bell County will hold a new, in-the-box air mattress drive from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 29, in front of the McLane Center of Hope, 419 W. Ave. G in Temple.

As the Salvation Army of Bell County sees demand rise among families facing housing insecurities, evictions or homelessness, the agency is launching a drive for new, in-the-box air mattresses.