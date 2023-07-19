As the Salvation Army of Bell County sees demand rise among families facing housing insecurities, evictions or homelessness, the agency is launching a drive for new, in-the-box air mattresses.
New air mattresses will be collected from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29, at the front of the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope, 419 W. Ave. G in Temple.
Volunteers will be available to unload donations from cars as they drive up in front of the center’s flag poles. All sizes of air mattresses, with or without a pump, will be accepted. If requested, a form can be supplied for donors to complete for tax donation purposes.
“Families and individuals find safety and security, on a temporary basis, at The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope,” the agency said in a news release. “Working with a case manager, they find new housing and anticipate moving into their ‘own’ apartment or home. But one thing dampens the excitement — nothing for them or family members to sleep on — as most units are unfurnished.”
Capt. David Beckham said the drive will enable community members to show their love.
“We are asking our community neighbors to love on our clients by providing air mattresses to keep them from sleeping on the floor,” David Beckham said. “We are unable to provide items such as this when rehousing a family or individual due to funding restrictions. We serve the entire Bell County area with more than half of the over 120 families rehoused in the last year went to the greater Killeen area and the remainder were rehoused in the Temple/Belton area.”
Auxiliary Capt. Dawn Beckham added: “Used bed mattresses are not accepted as we do not have the capacity to store or move them. New air mattresses can be stored easily and given to our families when they move into their own apartments or houses.”
Bell County residents previously donate 80 new-in-box mattresses at a previous drive on March 3. Since that time, all but five mattresses have been shared with families placed in more permanent housing situations.
For more information, please contact David Beckham or Dawn Beckham at 254-774-9996.