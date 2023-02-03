The Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left one individual dead, a news release said.
At around 6:30 a.m. Friday officers responded to the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop for a single fatality crash. The driver of the vehicle ran into a parked 18-wheeler.
Temple Police officers will have the road blocked down to one lane going westbound from Interstate 35 for a couple of hours, the release said.
This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.