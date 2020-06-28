BELTON — People gathered at the Bell County Courthouse on Sunday night for a peaceful protest against racism and hatred.
“I’m doing this because there’s change in America,” Patrick Arryn of Temple, event organizer, said while setting up. “The major cities are being hit. I think it’s important as well that small towns get to experience protests for change. We’ll cover police brutality in America and racism and hate in Belton.”
Charity Gaines shared experiences about being black in Belton. Her family has a long history in the city, she said.
“My grandfather was the first black city councilman in Belton, Texas,” she said.
But a little more than a month ago a neighbor threatened to kill her father, she said. She called the police, she said, explaining in detail who her father was. When the police came, she said, they didn’t even allow her father to speak about the incident.
“In that split second, his life meant absolutely nothing, because of the color of his skin, because he’s 6 foot 3,” she said.
She also shared how, growing up in Belton, she was very good friends with a white girl. Then she found out the girl’s parents told her she was starting to act “like a N-word.”
“There are too many people here who say this doesn’t happen in Belton,” she said. “If you’re not feeling it, how can you say it? Whether you like it or not, it’s real.”
Later in the program, Raquon Davis called for immediate reformation and change.
“The biggest issue facing us today is … a lack of empathy for black lives,” he said. “We must challenge this dysfunctional system every minute of every day.”
Arryn gave the call: “Hashtag! Black in Belton.” Then he read a detailed list of black people who were discriminated against in Belton.
Arryn organized a peaceful rally in downtown Temple earlier this month. He said he doesn’t have an itinerary for future rallies.