Enduring the heat Thursday, dozens came out to East Temple to celebrate freedom and black history.
Various speakers talked during the celebration about the history of Juneteenth, local diversity and what still needs to be done to fight for equality. The gathering was the Central Texas Housing Consortium’s annual Juneteenth celebration at the Friendship House.
The event included speakers including Temple Mayor Tim Davis, Mayor pro tem Judy Morales, Jacqueline Townsend and guest speaker Kerry-Ann Zamore-Frazier.
Zamore-Frazier, an assistant professor of social work at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, said she thought it was important each year to take time to focus on the meaning of the holiday and its history.
“A lot of people throughout the state and throughout the nation recognize it as a day off and a day to barbecue and get dressed up,” Zamore-Frazier said. “They don’t really stop in reverence of what it means.”
Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, when slaves in Texas finally received the news of the Emancipation Proclamation. This was more than two years after the proclamation went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863.
Zamore-Frazier, along with other speakers, talked about how many of the slaves didn’t know what to do with their newfound freedom but decided to celebrate on the spot.
Resident Audrey Billingsley said this was the first time that she attended a Juneteenth event and was surprised by some of the history behind it. She said she had never heard of the holiday until she moved to Texas in the 1990s despite living in the South.
Billingsley said she was happy to have learned some things she previously didn’t know about the holiday and plans to make a tradition now of celebrating it.
“What I took away from it was that (slaves) had no knowledge; that they were still were slaves after all that time,” Billingsley said. “She was right, what do you do when you are free and when all you know is slavery. That is dumbfounding.”
Both Davis and Morales spoke about some of the ways the city has worked to include more residents and viewpoints in the government.
Davis cited the city’s recent creation of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission that aims to bring the opinions of a variety of residents to local officials. He said that he wanted the city to make everyone feel comfortable living in no matter the color of one’s skin or their sexuality.
Zamore-Frazier pointed out that much progress has been made over the years towards equality but more work still remained. She pointed at Congress’ recent passage of bill making Juneteenth the 12th national holiday.
The U.S. Senate unanimously approved the bill Tuesday, followed by a 415-14 vote in the House of representatives on Wednesday before President Joe Biden signed it into law on Thursday.
Zamore-Frazier said this progress is good but is held back by setbacks such as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signing a bill limiting the teaching of “critical race theory.”
“We are the dream and the hope of the African slaves,” Zamore-Frazier said. “They never imagined this day here where I see little white boys and little black boys, white women and black women sitting together in sisterhood and brotherhood, embracing each other. It doesn’t mean that we have arrived, it doesn’t mean that we have overcome; it doesn’t mean that we don’t have work to do, because we know that there is work to do.”