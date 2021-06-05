The highs of Texas will soon be upon you.
Yes, summer is almost here, and meteorologists say to expect a double-barrel blast of summer heat.
“We’re expecting above average temperatures in Central Texas this summer,” said Monique Sellers, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “It’s going to be a hot one. We could see several or even many days at or above 100 degrees.”
The reason for this hot forecast is La Nina, the periodic cooling of water in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean that affects weather patterns in the U.S.
“After peaking in late fall,” Sellers said, “the La Nina gradually weakened in spring. Past summers with similar conditions have been very warm.”
Those similar summers include 2011, which was the third hottest summer ever in the United States; 2006, the sixth hottest; and 2018, the seventh hottest.
“Summer 2020 was the fourth-hottest summer since 1895,” Seller said. “We’re expecting similar conditions this year.”
Extreme heat can be dangerous, especially for those who work or spend a lot of time outdoors. Be sure and stay hydrated, wear light-weight clothing and take frequent breaks.
Tough on pets
Temperatures in the 90s and beyond also are hard on animals, according to a Temple veterinarian.
“It’s important to keep your pets cool,” said Dr. Gary Gosney, owner of Temple Veterinary Hospital. “Provide them shade, and keep them indoors on extremely hot days.”
If bringing an animal inside is not an option, try covering them with a cool, wet towel and using a fan to circulate air, he said. Always — inside or out — provide the animal with plenty of water.
Gosney said dogs pant excessively and get very weak when they are overheated. “You’ll need to give them an ice water bath,” he said.
Humidity on a hot day “can be a double whammy,” he said. “But humidity isn’t a great concern on temperate days.”
Gosney urged pet owners to leave their pets at home when running errands instead of leaving them in a hot car — even for a moment.
“You can quickly run into heat problems,” he said. “It’s a serious hazard — temperatures get deadly in a very short time.”
On a mild 85-degree day, even with windows cracked, the temperature inside a car can hit 102 degrees in under 10 minutes. Exposure to extreme heat can cause irreversible organ damage or death, he said.