The Temple Independent School District will be significantly impacted by the arrival of a tech giant in the city, officials said.
The Thursday announcement that Meta — parent company of Facebook — will build an $800 million, roughly 900-foot-square foot hyperscale data center in the Temple Industrial Park will bring in added tax revenue since there are no planned tax abatements for TISD but some expected for other entities, including the city of Temple and Bell County. The facility, planned for a nearly 400-acre site near Loop 363 and Industrial Boulevard, is expected to be operational in 2024 after about two years of construction.
About $6.8 million in tax revenue annually is expected for the city and several other taxing entities, beginning in fiscal year 2025, city of Temple data shows.
Temple ISD will receive estimated revenue of $50 million over a 15-year-period that will help provide new Career and Technical Educational opportunities and technology upgrades under the partnership, Superintendent Bobby Ott said.
“Temple ISD is well positioned as a school district partner that works with local businesses through our innovative CTE programming,” Ott said. “We look forward to exploring new career pathways that will meet these newer occupational demands. Our goal is to give our students a viable option to remain here after graduation — receiving great wages, pursuing degrees, and giving back to the community of Temple.”
Mayor Tim Davis said the company will help provide students with new opportunities.
“Meta knows that an educated workforce is the key to their continued growth and success,” he said. “Meta has a track record of partnering with local school districts to provide innovative opportunities for our students.”
A Temple ISD demographic study showed the city is an attractive option for those relocating to Central Texas.
“The Meta announcement also validates what our demographic study has revealed to the community for the last three years — Temple is becoming a destination region for economic growth, quality of education and quality of life,” Ott said. “This growth naturally cascades into our school system because more employees equal more families, more homes and more children to serve.”
Meta said it will provide community grants for local schools, nonprofits and community projects in the Temple area.
Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta, said the company’s focus is on three different areas: using technology for community benefit, providing opportunities to bring people together — online and off — and supporting science, technology, engineering and math education.
Ott said grants, along with added tax revenue, will further enable the district to nurture and support local students.
“The expectation from citizens in a thriving and growing community is to have a school system that is provisioned to serve our growing population and provide educational services that continue to attract and retain families,” he said. “A well-provisioned school system is key to a community because it inevitably leads to many other investments such as additional amenities, master-planned single-family neighborhoods, and a variety of retail/shopping opportunities. The partnerships between the city of Temple, Temple ISD, Temple Chamber of Commerce, Temple Economic Development Corporation and Temple College are second to none and will accelerate these investments even more.”
Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of the Temple Economic Development Corp., told the Telegram the data center is expected to receive 75% tax abatements from the city and Bell County for a 10-year period. The center also could receive a 50% tax abatement from Temple College for 10 years. The entities are required to approve each agreement. Meta will pay considerable taxes, even with the abatements, he said.
Bond election
The district expects to serve more than 9,700 students by the 2025-26 academic school year as nearly 7,000 future housing lots are planned within its boundaries, according to TISD demographic information. Most new growth is expected in South Temple, where the district plans to build a future campus.
This year, Temple ISD called for a scaled-down $168.4 million bond proposition after voters narrowly rejected pricier bond options totaling $184.9 million last November. The election is set for May 7.
“The upcoming Temple ISD bond is right in line with such (community) investments and would allow us the space and safety/security features necessary to accommodate growth,” Ott said.
Ott said residential taxpayers will see effects as the commercial base increases.
“Meta will effectively reduce the tax impact carried by the residential community for any future bond because a majority of the bond will be paid for by our commercial tax base,” Ott said. “This should be welcoming news to any community member and even more reason to continue supporting this community, our schools, our families and our children.”