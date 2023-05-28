Bugler

Jennifer Fitzgerald, a former 1st Cavalry Division band member, is one of the few live buglers in Central Texas who perform taps at military funerals and Memorial Day ceremonies. She will be playing today at a service in Kempner.

 Courtesy photo

A lone bugler’s somber sound can be emotionally stirring — often bringing goose bumps and tears to listeners. Unfortunately, a growing number of these performances come from recorded devices stashed inside the bell of a horn instead of from live buglers.