Have you ever done something that changed your life from that point forward? Something that you couldn’t stop thinking about? This is what happened to me in the spring of 2015.
While living in Knoxville, Tenn., I learned about a nonprofit called Random Acts of Flowers (RAF). Well, I love flowers and I love to volunteer, so this seemed like the perfect fit.
Every week flowers donated from various events, local floral businesses, churches and personal gardens would arrive at the affiliate facility. Volunteers would deconstruct the arrangements and sort the flowers, pulling any unusable stems and recycling them as compost. The usable stems were placed in a cooler, ready for more volunteers to come and recreate new arrangements which would then be delivered to individuals in local medical facilities.
After moving back to Texas, I would tell everyone of my experience at RAF and I searched for something like RAF to get involved with.
A friend of mine was involved in the schools in Marble Falls. She knew my passion and she knew the small floral design program in their high school could use some assistance, so she came to me to brainstorm. In 2018, Education Blossoms was born.
I emulated the Random Acts of Flowers’ model, and local businesses and event centers began donating their flowers to the school to be repurposed by the floral design students.
I continued to stay in contact with RAF in hopes that an affiliate might come to Texas. Then one day, there it was on their website (www.randomactsofflowers.org) — RAF was offering affiliate expansion opportunities!
I immediately contacted them to get on a list of people interested in starting an affiliate in their community. In April of this year, seven years after my volunteer experience, I had my first meeting with the director of affiliate programs to learn what would be required to bring an affiliate to Temple to serve Bell County and to execute their mission which states: “RAF improves the emotional health and well-being of individuals in health care facilities by delivering recycled flowers, encouragement and personal moments of kindness.”
The startup process will require help from local professionals, initial funding, a site location, a delivery van, a board of directors, a small staff and volunteers.
Every day I look for chances to share about Random Acts of Flowers and all the positive ways our community would be impacted by having an affiliate here because I believe Temple is a perfect location.
We have the medical community, and we have a generous community with a heart of kindness.
Interested in being a part of something that will forever change your life? This is it, let’s talk! I can be reached at kindnessintemple@gmail.com.