BELTON — “Be doers of the word” was the theme of the 22nd annual Mayor’s Community Prayer Service on Sunday afternoon in Manning Chapel in the Meyer Christian Studies Center at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
However, many of the community leaders on the program — who represented a cross section of churches, government, education, the military, health care and law enforcement — extolled the strength of unity.
As Temple Chief of Police Shawn Reynolds put it: “I think about the challenges we face as a nation and as a world. We’re better together. We’re designed to be together.”
Before offering a prayer, Belton Chief of Police Gene Ellis commented on how the police departments of the two cities work together.
“We’re united,” he said.
Hosted by CARE Leadership Network of Bell County, the service was emceed by Steve Cannon, director of Jesus Acts in Inmates Lives. Randy O’Rear, UMHB president, gave the opening prayer and One Voice of UMHB performed several musical numbers. Local talent Lela Butler, a 1973 UMHB graduate, ministered in song and music, and got the crowd on its feet with her closing song, “This Little Light of Mine.”
Mayors Tim Davis of Temple and Wayne Carpenter of Belton read from a joint proclamation.
“We recognize the power of prayer,” Carpenter read. “As we turn our hearts toward our real home … we place in God’s hands our hopes and our prayers for our community.”
David Beckham, Salvation Army commander in Temple, read Acts 1:8: “But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be witnesses to me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and in the end of the Earth.”
He also read from Romans 10:13-15: “For whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved. How then shall they call on Him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in Him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher? And how shall they preach unless they are sent?”
Randy Pittenger, president of the Belton Chamber of Commerce, said the past few years have been a reminder “of how much we need each other.” This led him into the scripture where Jesus asked a lawyer which is the greatest commandment. “Of course,” Pittenger said, “that was to love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength.”
And then comes the second greatest commandment, he said, “which is to love your neighbor as yourself.”
Sonjanette Crossley, president of Citizens for Progress, said the community meeting itself was “part of the process of being doers of the word. I’m looking at the doers — you. Thank God for this gathering today. We are powerful. We have impact. We have influence. We are the mirror of Christ.”
David Blackburn, Bell County judge, referred to the service’s key scripture, James 1:22: “Be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves.” He then read his chosen verses for the day, James 4:7&8: “Therefore submit to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you. Draw near to God and He will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded.”
“This is one of the verses I cling to every morning,” he said, striving to resist the devil and be near to God so “He will be near to me.”
In his prayer, State Rep. Hugh Shine, District 5, said: “We ask that you remove the scales from our eyes. Help us to restore our faith in the God we trust. We ask that you give America another chance … take control of our nation and our leaders.”