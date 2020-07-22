BELTON — A felon accused of firing shots at three Temple officers cited a 2019 officer-involved fatal shooting case in his attempt to get his bond lowered.
Randle Jackson III — charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for a 2017 incident in Temple — said his bonds totaling $330,000 should be reduced to a reasonable amount because former Temple Police officer Carmen DeCruz, indicted for fatally shooting Michael Dean on Dec. 2, 2019, was released from the Bell County Jail after posting an $80,000 bond in the manslaughter case.
“Isn’t manslaughter much more serious than aggravated assault?” Jackson, 42, asked state District Judge John Gauntt during a virtual hearing Wednesday.
Jackson represented himself in Gauntt’s 27th District Court, as he has done since June 2019. He wanted to read a bond reduction motion into the court record, but Gauntt told him it had to be filed in the District Clerk’s office before it could be heard. Once that is done, a bond hearing would be scheduled within a week, Gauntt said.
Jackson’s bond was initially set at $1.1 million, but was $400,000 at a hearing in June 2019, Telegram archives show.
The Temple man has been in custody since September 2017.
While in jail, Jackson was charged with assault causing bodily injury last year. Jail records show that Jackson was sentenced to 320 days in jail for the Class A misdemeanor.
Jackson told Gauntt Wednesday that he defended himself against Temple Police officers who used excess force and racially profiled him.
Jackson reportedly fired a gun at three Temple Police officers in September 2017 and then barricaded himself in a house in the 800 block of South Seventh Street for nearly seven hours. He finally surrendered after many gas canisters were shot into the house.
A St. Mary’s Catholic School teacher, a bystander, was shot in the leg during an alleged gunfire exchange between Jackson and Temple Police officers.
The Texas Rangers investigated to determine who fired the shot that injured the teacher, but that information was not released by Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
At the Wednesday hearing, Gauntt asked Jackson if he would allow him to appoint a lawyer to represent him, which the judge asked the defendant during a 2019 hearing.
Anthony Smith was Jackson’s court-appointed attorney at first, but Jackson asked the court to remove Smith as his lawyer because he wanted to defend himself. The argument was made by Jackson that his former attorney would not file the motions he wanted, such as the one to get obtain videos of the incident.
Jackson said he had a letter that said John Galligan was his new court-appointed lawyer, but a mistake was reportedly made by someone in Indigent Defense.
“I don’t want you to hurt yourself by representing yourself,” Gauntt told Jackson. “Would you let me appoint an attorney for you? Your attorney can advise you and help you with things.”
Jackson said he would accept Galligan as his attorney because he tried for about 18 months to hire Galligan to represent him.
Galligan was appointed by Gauntt to represent Jackson.