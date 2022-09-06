Bell County officials urged caution Tuesday as they allowed outdoor burnings to continue.
Citing improved weather conditions, the Commissioners Court chose not to put a burn ban back in place after it was repealed last week.
County Judge David Blackburn said the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which the county uses to gauge the risk of grass fires, fell to 449 for the first time in months.
The index has values between zero and 800, with higher numbers meaning drier conditions for the county. In recent months the county had seen index values over 700.
Officials said that one of the factors when considering a burn ban is an index value of more than 500.
As fire risk has dropped in recent weeks, so too has the number of grass fires in the county. Officials said that there were 17 grass fires last week and 25 the week before.
Blackburn said the improved conditions do not mean that residents should let down their guard when working with fire or things that could cause a fire.
“So they are still occurring and we still encourage everybody to be careful while they are outside and doing any activity that might spark a fire,” Blackburn said. “That said, the KBDI Index … is at one of the lowest levels we have seen in some time.”
Commissioners said that they would keep an eye on the weather locally and would put in place the burn ban again if conditions started to dry up once more.
Recent rains have also allowed water levels at Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake to remain steady over the past week instead of dropping as they had been.
Data from the Texas Water Development Board showed Lake Belton at 76.9% full, just under the 77% from last week. Stillhouse Hollow Lake saw a similarly small drop from 78.2% to 78.1% in the same time period.
In a map published by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday, drought conditions in the county and across the state continue to recede due to recent rains.
The Drought Monitor now shows less than half of Bell County covered by exceptional drought conditions, the highest level recorded. Extreme drought, the second-highest level, covers most of the remaining part of the county with only a thin strip to the east under severe drought, the third-highest level.
The map could see further changes this week after rains over the weekend are factored into the data.