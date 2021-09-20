A Fort Hood woman has been appointed to a term on the Texas Medical Board, officials said Monday.
Ebony Todd, a lawyer for Killeen-based Jackson Todd & Lambert PLLC law firm, was one of seven people appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott, according to a news release.
Todd is a former judge advocate for the Department of the Army. She served in Okinawa, Japan, as a prosecutor and Fort Campbell, Kentucky, as a legal assistance attorney, administrative law attorney, and special victims’ counsel before her retirement from active-duty service. Her term on the state board will expire on April 13, 2027.
She currently serves as vice-chair of the Greater Killeen Community Clinic and as a service chair with Rotary International.
Todd received a bachelor of arts in English from Baylor University and a juris doctor degree from Texas Wesleyan School of Law, now the Texas A&M School of Law. She is currently a masters of law candidate at the University of Alabama.
Abbott also appointed Ada Booth of Corpus Christi and reappointed Michael Cokinos, Kandace Farmer, LuAnn Morgan, Jayaram Naidu, and Sherif Zaafran to the Texas Medical Board.
Their terms will also expire on April 13, 2027, the release said.
The Texas Medical Board regulates the practice of medicine in Texas.