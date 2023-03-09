BELTON — The Texas Department of Transportation dedicated a portion of Loop 121 in Belton as the “Deputy Sheriff John Rhoden Memorial Highway” on Thursday.
Rhoden — who was a 10-year veteran of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department — lost his life in the line of duty on April 26, 2020, while attempting to lay spike strips along northbound Interstate 35 near the FM 93 exit ramp, when a tractor-trailer struck him. He was 31.
“This is a great honor and one of the least things the state can do to help preserve the memory of John Rhoden,” Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange told the Telegram. “His name is going to be attached to this road as long as it’s in existence, so his name will never be forgotten.”
He spoke to the strength of the Rhoden family.
“No one knows what they’ve been through,” Lange said. “For them to be as strong as they have helped in their healing, but it also helped in our healing. We couldn’t have asked for anything more from their family.”
The portion of the road dedicated is between Interstates 14 and 35 — a tribute that Rhoden’s parents, Mike and Erin Rhoden, were incredibly thankful for.
“My wife and I would like to thank all the people involved in making this happen,” Mike Rhoden said. “And I know John thanks TxDOT for their hard work, because John was always a boots on the ground kind of person. I know he is looking down on you guys and we really appreciate you for taking care of him, and recognizing him. Although God took our son, we are truly blessed by the wonderful and supported people he has put in our lives.”
Jessica Menking Diem, the district director for state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, noted one of the heartwarming benefits of preserving the legacy of a dedicated law enforcement officer, like Rhoden, with a roadway.
“The tens of thousands of people who drive by this sign every single year will have the ability to Google ‘Deputy John Rhoden,’” she said during the dedication. “What they’ll find out is that he was in the Lampasas Badger Band, that he was a ham radio operator, and that he loved baseball and fishing. But even more than that, they’ll find out that they’ll be able to see the legacy he leaves behind of service, honor and taking care of others.”
Last Friday, Manuel Oscar Ramirez, 25, was arrested and charged with murder, a first-degree felony, in connection with the 2020 death of Rhoden.
Although Ramirez was not operating the tractor-trailer that struck Rhoden near Exit 294B, authorities identified him as the driver of the stolen vehicle that spurred the northbound pursuit along I-35 involving the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and deputies from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
He remained in custody Thursday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $2 million bond.
With Rhoden and many other Texans having been killed on roadways, the sheriff reminded residents to obey the posted signs.
“I could park on the side of the road here and very few people will obey the law. That needs to stop,” Lange said. “It probably wouldn’t have helped John in this situation, but it might have. We don’t want to lose any highway worker, whether it’s a police officer, fireman, or tow truck operator.”