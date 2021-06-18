A 31-year-old woman died from injuries in a crash Thursday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Southeast HK Dodgen Loop, Temple Police said.
Police said Bayley Meuse succumbed to her injuries early Friday morning at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
The incident occurred at around 2 p.m. as Meuse, the driver of a black SUV, was traveling west when she struck the right rear of a lumber truck. The black SUV left the roadway and came to a stop.
Meuse was transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. Relatives have been notified of her death, police said.