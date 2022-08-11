Temple Police and Child Protective Services are investigating how a toddler was severely burned during a visit with his father, requiring the boy to be flown to Galveston for specialized medical treatment.
The toddler, nearly 2 years old, suffered second- and third-degree burns while visiting his father Monday when he was injured, according to Temple Police and a Gofundme.com fundraiser.
An active case for injury to a child was filed, police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said.
Temple officers were notified of the incident at about 8:54 p.m. Monday when they were dispatched to the 2700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Officers met a CPS investigator, who advised them about an incident at about 6 p.m. that day, Mackowiak said.
“A toddler was life-flighted to a burn center in Galveston … after sustaining second- and third-degree burns,” Mackowiak said. “The boy’s father said he was playing with the toddler outside and sat him down on the front of a skateboard, he pushed the skateboard and let it roll down the sidewalk without his hands on it. The toddler then fell off the skateboard onto concrete and sustained burns from the fall.”
The father told police that he placed the boy in a warm bath and applied petroleum jelly to his injuries, Mackowiak said.
In a Gofundme.com fundraiser, organizer Isabella Donoso of Houston said the toddler’s injuries occurred during a rare unsupervised visit with his father without his mother present.
“Jio’s mom, Yailene, received a call from his dad saying he fell off of a skateboard and had a few injuries,” Donoso said. “After a FaceTime call, Yailene instantly knew it was deeper than that. (The father) refused to take him to the hospital and begged her not to take him, stating the injuries were minor and he would be OK after a nap.”
The Temple mother rushed to the father’s home and immediately took her son to a hospital emergency room, where 10-15 nurses and doctors “urgently attended to him,” Donoso said.
“His injuries were so bad he was flown to Houston to receive the proper treatment necessary for his injuries,” she said. “Upon arriving in Houston, Yailene was informed by investigators and medical professionals that Jio acquired second- and third-degree burns from what seems to be an incident involving a boiling liquid either being poured on his skin or being submerged in. Based on injuries, they are confident that foul play was involved and there was malicious intent.”
Mackowiak said police were still investigating the incident.
The fundraiser, which sought $65,000 for the boy’s medical treatment and family travel expenses, had raised more than $69,000 as of Thursday afternoon. The mother posted that her son might need skin graft surgery.
“I am asking for your help to assist Yailene during this extremely tough time,” Donoso said. “She will be financially responsible for her stay, the helicopter ride, and other medical expenses while she sees her baby through this impossibly hard time. She is a single, young mother who is not prepared for such a burden, as she could have never expected such a tragedy to strike. Yailene is in Houston alone taking care of her baby to the best of her ability. Yailene is blessed to have her father and step-mother by her side, but a large majority of her family and support system do not live in Texas so she is coping with this the best she can.”
Donoso said she hopes the fundraiser will “relieve some of the financial burden (for the mother) as well as providing prayers and community to help her get through this tough time.”
“We know baby Jio is a fighter and he will come out of this with a smile on his face!”