Hill Country Community Action is seeking volunteers to assist with delivering food to seniors through the Meals on Wheels programs it manages in Temple and Belton.
Lori Schaefer, the Belton Senior Center’s director, said there are currently 11 routes that need to be filled — trips that take approximately one hour to complete.
“It is important to our seniors to have a nutritious meal, a friendly face to see each day, some conversation and most importantly a daily well check,” Schaefer said. “(Volunteers) would pick up meals from the Belton Senior Center — 842 Mitchell St. in Belton — and deliver them to seniors in Belton or Temple.”
She told the Telegram how the local Meals on Wheels program has even saved lives in past years.
“I’ve been working for this company for 22 years and we had an incident several years ago where we couldn’t get a gentleman to the door on a Friday, which was super unusual,” she said. “After having the Temple Police Department do a wellness check, he was found on the floor in a diabetic coma. He wouldn’t have made it to Monday had nobody found him.”
Schaefer said the program’s volunteers are typically assigned to a single route each week, which can average anywhere from eight to 15 stops.
“We want them to get to know one specific group of people and learn their ways … because there have been many friendships developed that way,” she said.
The Belton Senior Center director stressed how any new volunteers would help the 40 seniors who are on the waiting list be added to the roster.
“At this time because we are really growing, and it’s a matter of being able to process them and assign them to a route,” she said. “When the COVID-19 pandemic first started, we went up to 600 meals a day. Although most of that has dropped off, we have found that there are still some seniors that are not able to get out there and navigate a grocery store … so some of our routes have gotten too big.”
Meals on Wheels serves 165 seniors in Temple and 58 seniors in Belton on a daily basis, according to Hill Country Community Action.
For further information on how to volunteer, Schaefer can be reached by phone at 254-939-1170.