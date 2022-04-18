Lane closures are planned this week in Belton and Temple.
Work crews will close a southbound Loop 121 lane on the bridge over the BNSF railroad to set low-profile barrier and to remove metal beam guard fence, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.
This will require a flagging operation. Lane closure and work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
This work is part of the agency’s ongoing project to widen Loop 121 from West Avenue O to Sparta Road to a four-lane divided highway.
In Temple, a short-term closure of the Charter Oak Drive intersection is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Workers will complete the asphalt roadway patching project, the city of Temple said.
Detours will be implemented along Kegley Lane, Tem-Bel Lane and Charter Oak Drive, according to the city.