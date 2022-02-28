A burn ban is not coming to Bell County — for now.
County Commissioners on Monday decided to not take any action on a proposed burn ban, which would have restricted outdoor burning in the county.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said rains last week and over the weekend lessened the drought conditions in the county. He said this pushed back the need for a burn ban, but not by much.
Mahlstedt said, depending on the weather, he could request Commissioners put in place a burn ban later this week or early next week.
“I would suspect that for now we are good, however, with the warmer temperatures and the fluctuating humidity, we might need to consider (the ban) earlier in the week,” Mahlstedt said.
Mahlstedt said the county saw 19 brush fires and a half an inch of rain last week, with the week before seeing 36 fires and just under an inch of rain.