A Killeen woman arrested in connection to the Vanessa Guillen case appeared remotely in federal court in Waco today for the first time.
Cecily Ann Aguilar, 22, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Manske.
She was charged last week with conspiracy to tamper with evidence by impairing a human corpse, a second-degree felony. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine, according to the Texas Penal Code.
“It is merely her initial appearance,” said Daryl Fields, public affairs officer with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas, in an email on Monday. “Arraignment has yet to be scheduled. She is not expected to enter a plea today.”
Aguilar's next court appearance is set for July 14.
Aguilar was listed as an inmate in the McLennan County Jail since being transferred there from the Bell County Jail. No bond was listed.
The allegations
According to a news release on July 2 from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Western District of Texas, "20-year-old U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson told Aguilar that he killed a female soldier by striking her in the head with a hammer while on Fort Hood on April 22, 2020. Robinson further admitted to Aguilar that he transferred the woman’s body off of Fort Hood to a remote site in Bell County. Subsequently, Robinson enlisted the help of Aguilar in disposing of the dead female’s body.”
“The complaint further alleges that at a later time Aguilar recognized the deceased, whom she helped Robinson mutilate and dispose of, as Vanessa Guillen,” officials said.
The attorney for the Guillen's family said on Sunday that human remains found near the Leon River near Little River-Academy recently were positively identified as Guillen, the Fort Hood soldier who went missing on April 22.
Human remains were found June 30 near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles east of Fort Hood, during the search for Guillén. An Army spokesman told The Associated Press on Sunday that they were still waiting for positive identification of the remains.