A suspect in a Temple stabbing was released from custody after the victim declined to press charges, police said.
The suspect was arrested Thursday after a man was injured at about 12:34 p.m. at the Frances Graham Hall Apartments, 100 N. Seventh St.
The man who was stabbed had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening and was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Officers called to the disturbance located an adult male in the area and took him into custody.
“The victim decided to not press charges so the suspect was released,” police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said Friday.