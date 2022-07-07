A wildfire that scorched several acres in southeastern Coryell County was largely contained by Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The blaze, dubbed the Post Oak Fire, started late Wednesday night and burned acreage along FM 107 near Oglesby, threatening two homes and a barn at one point, officials said.
Thick Juniper trees in the area made the fire difficult to access, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.
“Local, state and federal resources continue to work hot spots,” the Gatesville Fire Department said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon. “There is a helicopter on scene making air drops. The fire area continues to stay contained, with only a few flare ups today. Personnel will continue to monitor the area throughout the evening.”
The department also reminded motorists to slow down on FM 107 and watch for fire apparatus.
“Thank you for your continued patience and understanding while fire resources work the area,” the agency said.
Firefighters from several area departments, including Flat, Oglesby, Osage-Coryell City, responded as well the Coryell emergency management coordinator.
Local emergency responders continue to battle area fires as drought conditions and a scorching heat wave dry out foliage.
Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said emergency responders battled 150 grass fires in June. Between July 1-4, 49 other fires were reported, many resulting from fireworks, including a blaze at Stillhouse Hollow Lake that burned about three to four acres.
“With July 4th behind us, we still run the risk of increased numbers of grass fires due to worsening drought conditions and no rain in the immediate forecast,” Mahlstedt said in a Facebook post. “As always, we ask that you use caution when cooking outside or conducting hot work such as welding, mowing or any other activities which might produce a spark or high temperatures near combustible items. If you see a fire start, call 911 to report it as soon as possible. Please also remember Bell County remains under a burn ban.”
Mutual aid
Local agencies are offering mutual aid to fight fires.
Late Tuesday night, the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department and Temple Fire & Rescue traveled to the Moody area to battle a hard-to-reach structure fire in the 16000 block of Cowan Road.
The fire at the vacant mobile home, hampered by thick brush and cedar trees, prompted firefighters to move into a defensive fire mode, according to a department post on Facebook.
“Due to the location and absence of additional water sourcing and the narrow approach to the structure, multiple apparatuses were positioned to transfer water to the primary attack engines,” the department said. “An immediate request was sent via the Bell County Communications Center requesting support from additional agencies equipped with water tenders to provide on-scene water. Tenders from Troy and Oglesby responded providing much needed water to maintain a continuous firefighting effort. More than 450 feet of hose was required to reach the structure from either the north or south side attack engines with hose lines laid through dense brush (and) debris and up a steep incline from the north.”
The fire spread rapidly and the mobile home was full involved as water suppression was underway, the department said. The blaze was under control by 2:14 a.m.
Close to 30 firefighters from five different agencies worked the fire scene until just after 5:30 a.m.
“The location of this fire proved challenging and required multiple attack lines from several different directions as well as water relay operations,” the department said. “It is a testament yet again to the cooperative efforts of the entire team. The structure was a total loss with no firefighter or civilian injuries reported.”
Williamson County fire
A wildfire that started Sunday burned about 600 acres in Williamson County was 100% contained on Thursday, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.
The fire started near Pecan Branch at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Four hours later, the fire reached the Texas Department of Public Safety training grounds on County Road 240, about four miles southeast of Florence.
Drought conditions
Drought continues to affect Bell County with moderate to severe drought conditions across the eastern side, data from the Texas Water Development Board showed. West Bell County faces extreme to exceptional drought conditions.
With little rain in the forecast over the next week, Mahlstedt said the fire danger continues to be high.
“It’s gonna get worse before it gets better,” he told the Telegram on Tuesday.
The water level for Bell County’s two reservoirs — Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes — have dropped about six feet.
On Thursday, Lake Belton was 84.2% full, 5.95 feet below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level. Water was being released at 89 cubic feet per second into the Leon River, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data showed.
Stillhouse was 83.8% full, 6.14 feet below its normal elevation of 615.88 feet above sea level. One cubic foot per second of water was being released into the Lampasas River. The lake also supplies water to Lake Georgetown, which is 64.9% full, down more than 11 feet.
Swim beaches are closed at both Bell County lakes because of low water levels that also exposure water hazards such as sandbars. However, despite the closure, the Corps of Engineers said residents are still able to swim in the lakes.
Heat advisory
The Fort Worth-based office of the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for Bell County and most of Central Texas on Wednesday.
The agency extended the warning of “dangerously hot conditions” through 9 p.m. Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to be above 100 degrees through next Wednesday, weather officials said.
Heat indexes will make it feel even hotter.
The Friday forecast calls for sunny, hot weather with a high expected to be about 101 degrees. Heat index values are expected to make it feel like 106 degrees. Winds will be from the south at about 10 miles per hour with some gust up to 20 mph.
A slight cool down — and a chance of rain— are forecast next Wednesday. The high is expected to be 97 with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.