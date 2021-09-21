The ability to question or second-guess authority figures is one of the most important freedoms to former Temple Mayor Danny Dunn.
“As mayor I was second-guessed just as I had second-guessed my predecessors,” he said. “But over the years I’ve also found myself second-guessing the founding fathers of our country, and wondered what they would do differently if given the chance. Would the ratifiers of the Constitution have changed the wording of the Second Amendment (to state) that bearing arms meant bearing an 18th century muzzle-loaded musket?”
That, Dunn said, is too difficult to know.
On Tuesday, the Temple/Belton Exchange Club dedicated a Freedom Shrine at Temple High School, which includes a reproduced collection of America’s most important documents like the U.S. Constitution and its amendments.
“The documents found in this Freedom Shrine have given me cause not to second-guess, but to think that our earliest national documents were providing the ideals of what American freedom was to become,” Dunn said during the dedication ceremony. “It was left up to future generations to chart the way.”
Now, Dunn — who now teaches African-American studies at Temple High — is excited to see how his campus will reflect on these historical documents.
“These documents hold our past, our present and our future, and you are the human embodiment of our future,” he told students on Tuesday. “I want you to continue holding onto and add to the masterpiece that is the American ideal of freedom.”
Byron Collins, a Temple High junior, said he is actively discussing those liberties in his dual-credit U.S. History class.
“We’ve been discussing the Constitution and I’ve learned a lot,” Collins told the Telegram. “Our founding fathers established these freedoms for the people, and I realized that we have more freedoms than we realize … even more so than other countries.”
The 16-year-old highlighted how reviewing these reproduced documents in person will allow him and his classmates to have a better understanding of the work that the founding fathers placed in crafting them.
“It has more of an impact because it’s actually in front of our face, and we get to see it with the original handwriting of the documents,” Collins said.
Temple High Principal Jason Mayo, who also is a Temple/Belton Exchange Club member, alluded to that influence.
“Even though they’re replicas, it still looks cool,” he said. “It’s the (founding fathers) handwriting and their thoughts brought to life. Students can actually see it and touch it, so I think that will capture their attention, their imagination and their engagement level more than if you want on a computer to read them.”
As Collins and other Temple High students began perusing the series of documents, Larry Holly — the Temple/Belton Exchange Club’s president — left them with a message.
“When I shed my blood on foreign land as an old military guy years ago … I did it for my country,” Holly said. “I did it for my country and that’s what it’s all about. I want you to remember that as you grow in your life to support our country.”
Temple High’s Freedom Shrine will be permanently displayed in its library, according to Temple ISD.