BELTON — Belton’s new mayor and two newly elected councilmen started their new terms Monday after the coronavirus crisis pushed back their election by more than six months.
Mayor Wayne Carpenter and Councilmen Guy O’Banion and Daniel Bucher were sworn in Monday afternoon. Carpenter and Bucher started their first terms in their positions while O’Banion began his fourth term. Their terms will end in May 2022.
The Council also tapped Councilman Dan Kirkley as the new mayor pro tem. Kirkley would preside over meetings if Carpenter is absent.
Carpenter — a retired high school government teacher and Belton schools deputy superintendent in his fourth stint on the City Council — succeeds Marion Grayson as Belton’s top elected official. Grayson, the first woman to serve as Belton’s mayor, was on the Council for 16½ years — 6½ years as mayor.
“Mayor Grayson has been a truly outstanding mayor and following her successful leadership is a challenge, but I’m looking forward to the opportunity to serve our city as mayor,” said Carpenter, who earned 6,201 votes in his uncontested mayoral bid.
Carpenter, who most recently served as mayor pro tem, previously was on the Council from 1984 to 1990; 1996 to 2003; and 2009 to 2013. He was elected again in 2018.
The new mayor takes over as Bell County enters what Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District executive director, described Monday as its third wave of COVID-19.
“I encourage everyone to stay safe, wear your mask and support our local businesses,” Carpenter, 71, said. “Belton is a growing community and a great place to live. We are going to get through this pandemic together and I’m looking forward to a bright future for our city.”
Bucher, the general manager of Grand Avenue Theater and a former parks board member, takes over Carpenter’s former seat on the Council. At 33, Bucher is now the youngest member of the current City Council.
“I’m excited. I’m ready to serve the citizens,” Bucher previously told the Telegram.
O’Banion, 50, was first elected in 2014. He is a branch manager for United Rentals, a construction equipment rental company.
O’Banion said he was happy to continue his work on the Council.
“There’s still stuff to do and there are still some projects that I want to see through, with the park and the tax rate and keep an eye on that,” the councilman, who pushed for this year’s lower tax rate, said earlier this month. “There’s still unfinished business.”
City Attorney John Messer administered the oaths of office to the three men.
Bucher and O’Banion were the top vote getters for the pair of open Council seats in the Nov. 3 election. Bucher got 3,788 votes and O’Banion got 3,031 votes, according to the city of Belton. They beat out a third candidate, resident Cindy Black, who received 2,930 votes — just 101 votes behind O’Banion.
When Carpenter’s term ends in 2022, the City Council will tap one of its seven members as mayor for a year. Ending the direct election of the mayor was one of five propositions voters approved earlier this month.