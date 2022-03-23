Bell County reported three new deaths due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Wednesday, raising the toll to 883 as cases continue to drop.
Bell County Health District Epidemiologist Costa Claver said the deaths included a woman and a man in their 50s and a man in his 80s.
Milam County reported one person died due to COVID-19, bringing its total to 101.
Cases drop
Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Wednesday the Bell County Public Health District for a total of 77 active cases. Eight of the active cases were reported in Belton and 24 in Temple.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 21.22 cases per 100,000 residents in the county, a low not seen since June 6, 2020.
Of the 47,322 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,362 have recovered, and 883 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 25 of the 1,022 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
The Temple, Belton, Salado and Killeen school districts reported no cases of the virus in their district.
Free vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service. The federal government authorized families who received the first batch of tests to place a second order.