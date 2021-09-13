Two Central Texans were indicted on criminal charges after both were caught with debit/credit cards and other identifying financial information during separate traffic stops in Belton.
Sabrina Alexandria Rainbolt, 25, of Evant was taken into custody in July and is charged with fraudulent use of or possessing identifying information, a first-degree felony. Rainbolt remained the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Dwonta R. Davis, 30, also is charged with fraudulent use of or possessing identifying information, a first-degree felony. He was arrested on a warrant in June and remained jailed Friday with a bond set at $100,000.
Both suspects were indicted by a Bell County grand jury Sept. 1.
Rainbolt was initially arrested at about 10:45 a.m. June 21 during a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Second Street, according to an arrest affidavit.
Rainbolt was driving a blue Chevrolet Impala when Belton Police officers noticed a defective license plate light on the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Officers “reported that Rainbolt had an active warrant out of Belton for burglary of a motor vehicle, therefore, she was arrested,” the affidavit said.
While in custody, Rainbolt asked if she could retrieve two wallets from a black suitcase on the back seat of the vehicle. The wallets, searched by officers, contained several debit cards, credit cards and state-issued identification cards that did not appear to belong to Rainbolt, the affidavit said.
An officer spoke to eight people, each of whom said Rainbolt did not have permission to use their driver’s licenses, credit cards or debit cards.
Rainbolt admitted she took the items from the home of a Belton woman where she stayed for a short time, the affidavit said.
Davis was stopped by Belton Police on Feb. 24 because the vehicle in which he was a passenger lacked a front license plate. The stop occurred in the area of Holland Road and Shady Lane, police spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
The vehicle was determined to be stolen and the driver arrested. Davis had a warrant for fraudulent use out of Lampasas County, Belton Police learned.
During a search, officers discovered Davis had a large envelope tucked between his legs inside his pants. He objected to officers removing the item as he told them he was wearing a diaper.
When told he would be searched at the jail, he then allowed officers to remove the envelope, which contained 31 items, including checks and debit cards in the names of other people.