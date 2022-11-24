BELTON — A full closure of Loop 121 from FM 93 to Sparta Road is set to start on Monday night.
Closures planned on Loop 121, Sparta Road next week
- Staff Report
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Versatile senior LeBlanc embracing final run with Belton Tigers
- Teen sentenced to 15 years for Belton fatal shooting
- New shops, eateries open in Bell County; Big Chicken, Black Bear Diner, other chains announced
- Sevean Fleming, age 16 of Temple, died November 6, 2022
- Temple Police investigate serious crash
- Funeral set for Temple teenager killed in shooting
- Online fundraiser set for Salado teacher suffering from COVID-19 complications
- Temple to buy space for countywide homeless shelter
- Defying gravity: Salado teacher experiences zero gravity in teaching program
- Temple executive wins national award