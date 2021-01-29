A Temple man was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony after he allegedly punched his 13-year-old stepson in the jaw.
Vicente Avila, 39, was in custody Friday the Bell County Jail. His bond had not been set, according to jail records.
Temple Police officers responded to a welfare concern call shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Kiskadee Branch Drive, spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
“Upon arrival, officers determined a 13-year-old male victim ran away after being punched in the jaw by his stepdad,” Arreguin said.
The boy showed up at about 7:23 p.m. at his grandmother’s home in the 500 block of Pumpkin Drive.
“Officers observed injuries on the victim and transported him” to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, Arreguin said.
Charges dropped after alleged hospital assault
Charges against two Temple residents were dropped after they were initially arrested for assault Thursday morning at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, Arreguin said.
Officers responded to a disturbance at the Temple hospital at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Police were told that a 23-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man attempted to bypass the hospital’s single-visitor COVID-19 policy, Arreguin said. The man was verbally abusive and aggressive towards hospital staff members, she said.
The pair was arrested on third-degree felony assault charges and taken to the Bell County Jail, where they were held Thursday.
“The security officers involved were cleared medically,” Arreguin said. “After an investigation, it was determined there is insufficient evidence to prove any of the security officers received bodily injury from an assault. This case is inactive.”
Both were released from the jail, records showed.