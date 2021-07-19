The Belton Independent School District moved forward in preparations for a 12th elementary school on Monday when trustees approved the hiring of a construction manager at-risk — a hire, who will begin working with architects in exploring designs.
During a meeting last month, the Belton ISD school board authorized Superintendent Matt Smith to issue a Request for Proposals for the position.
Mike Morgan, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of operations, said Smith’s request — which inquired about proposed fees for construction management and pre-construction services — spurred five submissions from general contractors by June 28.
“Based on the evaluation process, the district is recommending Cloud Construction Co. Inc. as the construction manager at-risk for the design and construction of elementary No. 12,” Morgan said in a staff report.
Although Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said the district does not yet have concrete plans or even a timeline for opening a new elementary school, she told the Telegram that administrators are simply collaborating on a new campus design.
“They are working toward a new design since our last one is from 2006,” she said.
Morgan said the district’s expected student growth is “a reality that’s going to have to be addressed.”
Belton ISD is anticipating an additional 3,000 students by the 2025-26 school year, according to a March study by Templeton Demographics.
This influx of students is expected to have three campuses exceed their capacities in the span of three years: Chisholm Trail Elementary during the 2021-22 school year, Tarver Elementary during the 2022-23 school year and Sparta Elementary during the 2023-24 school year, the study said.
“There’s a lot of strategies that we are using and that we will continue to address that growth,” he said. “One of those strategies that we have used in the past and anticipate to use in the future will be the need for new facilities at some point.”
Belton ISD’s last bond was approved by voters in May 2017 for $149.7 million — funding that led to the district’s $1.5 million purchase of a 109-acre tract at Loop 121 and Shanklin Road.
Then-Superintendent Susan Kincannon signaled that the purchase would be vital for future growth-related projects.
If the district were to seek a Nov. 2 referendum to fund any future campus, it would have to be approved by the school board by Aug. 16. Otherwise, May 7, 2022, would be the next available election date, according to the Texas secretary of state.
“At this point we’re talking about design, and construction would not begin until a thorough and thoughtful process has been conducted,” Morgan said during the meeting on Monday.
Ty Taggart, vice president for the Belton ISD school board, emphasized how he is excited to be at the beginning of the process for addressing district growth.
“Let’s just say that we get to next May and the bond doesn’t pass, we’re going to learn a lot in this process — if that is the case — to be able to go back and efficiently make improvements to some of our other campuses,” he said.