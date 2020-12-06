Students at Cater Elementary in the Temple Independent School District will have an opportunity to earn free books through “the Bookworm Vending Machine” — the first of its kind in Temple ISD.
Jennifer Murphy, Cater Elementary’s librarian, brought the Bookworm Vending Machine to the campus after winning a grant from the Temple Education Foundation for $5,590. The funding covered the machinery, its delivery, and its first stocking of books.
“This has been something that’s been almost a year in the making,” Murphy said in an interview with the Telegram. “We tried to do some fundraising with donors but we weren’t getting anywhere. My last-ditch effort was through a TEF grant … and they funded it.”
Murphy began pursuing funding for the Bookworm Vending Machine — built and sold by New York-based Global Vending Group — when she noticed a story about the service in a Facebook group for librarians.
“So I began to do some research, went to the company’s website, and called them up asking about it,” she said. “That’s kind of how the whole thing started.
The vending machine can hold between 200 and 300 books, and Cater Elementary has opted to stock it with texts sold through Scholastic.
“I’ve been using Scholastic as that’s probably the most cost-effective option,” Murphy said. “They have a family and community engagement program where you can order books at discount prices, so I’ve been doing that to stock the machine.”
Murphy detailed how students have the opportunity to earn tokens for the vending machine for having a good work ethic.
“Students can earn tokens by having good behavior, completing their work, or by just following expectations,” she said. “They go into a drawing every week if they’re doing what they’re supposed to do.”
Although 12 students will win tokens for books they can keep each week, the campus also is distributing tokens monthly for students demonstrating great character.
“Each month has a different character trait and teachers will submit the names of students that they felt have best exemplified that trait,” Murphy said. “It’s an automatic token for those kids, and the winners from September, October and November were at the ribbon-cutting ceremony today. They were the first ones to use the machine.”
Murphy repeatedly expressed her gratitude to TEF for their help in enhancing the library services at Cater Elementary.
“TEF was so very generous … I’m just overjoyed and excited for the kids,” she said. “The kids are excited and this is just something that I’ve been working on for a long time. I’m just so happy that it’s finally here and ready to go.”
Superintendent Bobby Ott, who attended the vending machine’s unveiling, emphasized how this is an exciting development for the campus.
“I didn’t even know these existed,” he said. “So the way they’re using this as an incentive to reward students at Cater Elementary is fantastic. We’re grateful for the Temple Education Foundation for raising money and providing these opportunities for our staff.”