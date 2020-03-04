BELTON — Belton resident Joel Dennis Oakley was indicted for indecency with a child.
Oakley, now 19, allegedly gave a 16-year-old girl some Xanax on Sept. 8, 2019. She went to his house to get the pills and took them. The next thing she knew was she was in her bed at her home and had no underwear on, an arrest affidavit said.
Oakley at first denied the incident. He later admitted it all happened.
An examination discovered bruises, scratches and injuries.
The incident reportedly happened in Belton in the 600 block of Tumbleweed Drive, the affidavit said.
Oakley was released Feb. 25 after he posted $75,000, Cox said.
Joshua Lamont Lewis
A Temple man reportedly filmed males in the men’s bathroom at H-E-B, 3002 S. 31st St., and was indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury.
Joshua Lamont Lewis, 22, reportedly admitted Jan. 3 to Temple Police officers he filmed individuals on his cellphone.
An officer who went to the store found Lewis in a bathroom stall. He told the officer he put his phone under the stall and recorded the person in the stall next to him. The contents of his cellphone had a total of four videos made at two separate times, according to an arrest affidavit.
After officers investigated, a warrant was issued for Lewis’ arrest. Lewis is charged with invasive visual recording made in bathroom/dressing room, a state jail felony.
Lewis posted a $25,000 bond and was released Jan. 9, Cox said.
Other indictments
• William Matthew Boyes, 46, of Temple, violation of bond/protective order two or more times within 12 months and continuous violence against the family.
• Allison Adams, 30, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Laura Ann Fisher, 53, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Jordan Smart, 26, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Michael Dean Debose, 35, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams (repeat offender).
• Jeffery Dwayne Warren, 18, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Ricky Loyd Adcock, 63, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram (repeat offender).
• Brittany Nicole Simmons, 27, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
The grand jury issued 24 true bills.