Temple Police Department officers are working a traffic incident on Industrial Boulevard over Interstate 35. The road is currently closed east from the interstate. Please find alternate routes.
Stuck truck closes Industrial Boulevard east of I-35
- STAFF REPORT
-
- Updated
