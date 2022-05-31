The Temple and Belton independent school districts will both hold job fairs on Wednesday.
Temple ISD will host its teacher job fair from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple. The district is looking to hire teachers to begin working this fall for the 2022-2023 school year.
“We are excited to host another job fair and invite potential candidates for interviews,” TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram. “It is a chance to learn more about Temple ISD and us to learn more about you. We are a caring and competitive school district where employees can truly make a difference in the lives of children. Come grow with us!”
“I plan to attend and hope to meet you in person,” Ott said.
Temple ISD is hiring teachers at all levels and all of the district’s campuses will be represented at the job fair, according to a news release.
TISD offers a starting salary of $52,500 and competitive employee benefits. Other benefits to working for Temple ISD include training programs, first year training at the IGNITE Academy, the Master Teacher Model at secondary campuses, a comprehensive technology program, well-defined employee benefits options and stipends in critical needs areas, the release said.
“Temple ISD is looking for educators who believe that success is possible for every student, and the work they do on a daily basis is critical to developing future leaders in our community, our state, and our world,” Donna Ward, assistant superintendent of human resources for Temple schools, said.
BISD job fair
Belton ISD will host a job fair for all positions from 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Chisholm Trail Elementary, 1082 S. Wheat Road in Belton.
“Belton ISD has something really special to offer those interested in a career in education, at any level,” Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent for human resources, said in a news release. “We are proud to have a culture that supports and values every member of our team.”
The district is currently hiring classroom teachers, special education staff and support staff, as well as professional, administrative, auxiliary and substitute positions. Each of the district’s campuses will be represented at the fair along with several auxiliary departments.
Register for the event at https://bit.ly/3PefBtN. For a list of openings, visit www.bisd.net/employment and select “Current Job Opportunities.”