The Temple High School Theater Department extended its streak of district UIL One-Act Play championships to 30 on Thursday for its production of “Men On Boats” — a play that follows 10 explorers in the year 1869.
“Explorers set off to chart the Green and Colorado Rivers, under the guidance of John Wesley Powell, a Civil War Veteran and personal friend of President Grant,” according to the Temple High School Theater Department. “This is a government-sanctioned journey following in the footsteps of the deserters, lone adventurers, and countless indigenous people who have previously braved the wild rapids leading through Colorado, Utah, and New Mexico and through the most dangerous waterway of all — the Grand Canyon.”
Temple High School outperformed seven other regional campuses for the title: Copperas Cove High School, Bryan High School, Ellison High School, Harker Heights High School, Belton High School, Killeen High School and Shoemaker High School.
“Natalie Greenfield was named Best Actress,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “Alivea Johnson was named to the All-Star Cast. Brinley Belson was named to the Honorable Mention All-Star Cast and Janice Cody was named to the All-Star Technical Crew.”
Natasha Tolleson, the head theater director at Temple High, has enjoyed the continued success by her program over the years.
“Every year it is such an honor and such a privilege to be able to work with such talented kids like we have in our program here,” said Tolleson, who has led the department for 31 years. “Thirty years is a remarkable number, but each year is different, and we try to find ways to work to the strengths of the students we have in our program that year. We are excited to win district again and it is a real credit to the kids we have in our program.”
Temple High School will compete at the bi-district UIL One-Act Play contest next on Thursday, March 24, in the THS Auditorium, 415 N. 31st. St. in Temple.
The cast and crew will be competing against Bryan High School, Harker Heights High School, Midway High School, Waco High School and Waxahachie High School.
“It will be nice to have our next show in a space we are used to,” Tolleson said. “We had to make some adjustments to performing on a smaller space for the district contest, (but) now we are able to space our cast out a little more and make the most of our stage. So, we are excited to be able to perform in our own auditorium for bi-district.”