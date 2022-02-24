Thousands of students in Central Texas will return to campus on Friday after freezing rain impacted school routes the day prior.
“We are planning on having school,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny told the Telegram. “That could change depending on the weather … but I’m optimistic right now.”
He emphasized how he will release a district-wide announcement via email, recorded phone message and text message if Salado ISD decides to not cancel school for a second straight day — an announcement that administration teams in neighboring districts also will make if necessary.
“I would send it out everywhere,” Novotny said.
Although the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Temple ISD and Academy ISD held classes on Thursday after morning delays, the Belton, Killeen, Buckholts, Bartlett, Cameron, Troy, Moody, Rogers, and Jarrell independent school districts — like Salado ISD — opted to take extra precaution and shut down for the day.
“Some of the bridges in our district are currently icy,” Novotny said in a letter to parents and employees on Thursday morning. “The temperatures are going to stay below freezing most of the day so the roads could get worse.”
Killeen ISD had cited similar concerns.
“Unfortunately, we do not have the luxury of the temperatures warming up in time for us to have safe driving conditions to open our buildings this morning,” Killeen ISD said in a statement on Thursday. “The safety of our students and staff will continue to be placed at the forefront of our decision-making.”
The district — which will plans to regularly open campuses on Friday — will announce its decision regarding a make-up date at a later time.
“Our goal remains to complete the regular 2021-2022 school year prior to the Memorial Day Weekend,” Killeen ISD said. “KISD employee pay will not be impacted due to the weather-related closure.”