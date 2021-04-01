BELTON — A $1 million gift from Waco donors to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will enable the school to upgrade its intramural fields over the next several months.
The donation by Carol and Paul “Crunch” McClinton will go toward converting the fields from natural grass to artificial turf, UMHB announced Thursday.
Other improvements will include new field lighting, a pavilion, and permanent striping for the recreational sports played on these fields, according to a news release. The project will begin in a few weeks with an expected completion date in early fall.
The upgraded recreation space will be named the McClinton Family Intramural Fields, including the Crunch Time Pavilion.
“We are proud to have the McClinton name on this incredible facility at UMHB” university president Dr. Randy O’Rear said in a statement. “Our intramural fields are one of the busiest places on campus and our students deserve this beautiful new space to gather and play.”
The project will further enhance the student-focused activity zone on campus, O’Rear said.
While exploring different ways the family could make an impact, the McClintons became aware of the significant role the intramural fields have on student life at UMHB and the need for upgrades, the release said. More than 1,000 students participate in the school’s intramural program.
“Carol and I are so blessed to partner with UMHB in supporting their work instilling Christian principles through recreational opportunities,” Crunch said. “We are excited to see this facility used for God’s glory.”
In addition to the scheduled intramural activities, the fields are used for exercise and sport science classes, student life events and unstructured student recreation, the school said.
Crunch’s entrepreneurial spirit was evident as he started his first business selling snacks off a pushcart in his dorm in college — an operation that eventually became Automatic Chef, which reached $5 million in annual sales before the company was sold in 1987.
The couple, married for more than 55 years, grew 30 businesses and more while raising a family. Their daughter, Melinda, is a 1992 graduate of UMHB.