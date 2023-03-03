United Way of Central Texas sent volunteers to three Temple-area campuses Friday in celebration of National Reading Month — a program designed to engage young children with literature.
This year, approximately 50 volunteers registered to read to students in the Temple and Belton independent school districts between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., according to United Way of Central Texas.
“Fewer than one in five kids who read below their grade level in third grade go on to college,” Veshell Greene, United Way of Central Texas’ vice president of resource development, said in a news release. “Giving kids the skills to succeed in school, like reading at grade level, sets them up for lifelong success. In fact, it lays a foundation that will span generations to come.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Temple ISD community.
“TISD has experienced a spike in community and parent involvement over the past few years and seeing so many volunteers read to our students is just another example,” he told the Telegram. “It warms my heart to see so many caring adults around our students. It serves as a reminder that we are in a supportive, student-centered community.”
Rucker Preston, the executive director of Family Promise of East Bell County, was among the many who dedicated their time.
“I was at Southwest Elementary where I hadn’t been in a little while, and I had the opportunity to go read to one of the kindergarten classes,” he said. “It was awesome to see such a well run classroom full of children who wanted to read and learn.”
Preston, a Belton ISD school board member candidate in the upcoming May 6 election, read “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and “Five Beds for Bitsy” — a book of his own that he has had since he was a child.
“All children deserve the opportunity to reach their full potential and become the next leaders in our community,” Greene said. “Education is a cornerstone for success in school, work, and life, and it benefits the whole community. By working to give more children the skills and resources to succeed in school, we are setting them up for lifelong success.”
She noted how this investment will benefit future generations.
“United Way of Central Texas works to ensure Central Texas students are surrounded by a community of support, which can empower them to graduate from school and succeed in life,” Greene said. “High school graduates have higher earning potential, contribute more to their local economies, are more engaged in their local communities, and are more likely to raise kids who also graduate and go on to higher education or enter the workforce.”