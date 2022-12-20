Organizations across Temple will open their doors later this week as local temperatures begin to plummet.
The Temple Salvation Army and Temple Impact Church both plan to open their warming shelter doors starting Thursday night to people in need. The two organizations regularly give shelter to those in need on nights when temperatures fall below freezing.
Temperatures on Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service, are expected to fall from a high of 46 degrees to a low of 13 degrees.
The weather service shows that, with wind speeds between 15 and 20 mph, wind chill temperatures will feel like they are about 1 degree Fahrenheit.
Lt. David Beckham, who runs the Bell County Salvation Army, said the organization regularly plans to increase capacity at its facility whenever it is needed.
“It is inevitable that more people will come to us for assistance this week, especially seeking overnight shelter from the bitter cold,” Beckham said. “We make emergency beds available in our shelter during inclement weather and will do our best to make sure everyone has a warm place to sleep.”
Over the past two years, the city’s two warming shelters have opened each day when temperatures, with wind chill, have fallen below freezing or 35 degrees when wet.
The Salvation Army in Temple, 419 W. Ave. G, opens each day at 3 p.m. and serves dinner and breakfast to those staying the night. Officials said the facility does allow service animals.
“They don’t need to register to stay the night and there is no charge for any services at the Salvation Army,” Beckham said. “Registered service animals are allowed in the emergency overnight shelter. We just want those in need to be safe during this cold snap and for them to know that The Salvation Army is here for them.”
Impact Church, 206 E. Adams Ave., will be open each day from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next morning.
The church allows those with pets to bring their animals inside, also feeding dinner and breakfast to those staying there.
While both warming shelters usually cater to the area’s homeless population, both organizations have said that they also allow those who need a warm place to stay as well.
During the day those who need to stay warm are able to find shelter either at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., or Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave. G.
Deni Howard, warming shelter manager at Impact Church, has previously encouraged donations of cold weather supplies, food and volunteer time during periods when the shelter is open.
In previous years, the warming shelter has had a large need of volunteers who have experience with the homeless.
Howard said residents who wish to volunteer at the church, or donate any needed items, can contact the organization directly at 254-493-5422.