SALADO — Recovery began along FM 2843 as residents started going through the rubble of what once was their homes before an EF-3 tornado with 165 mph winds left eight miles of destruction Tuesday.
Jose Guadalupe Villafranco, a native Spanish speaker, built the house he shared with his wife, an American woman, and their 12-year-old son in the area in 2005. All that remained Wednesday was debris with all of their belongings scattered around the place.
Villafranco is no stranger to twisters since he lived in Jarrell in 1997 when an EF-5 tornado hit the north Williamson County town, killing 27 people.
“We were working when they told us the tornado was coming and we sought refuge at the boss’ house,” he said in Spanish.
This time he saw it come towards him and alerted his wife to go inside and shelter as the tornado came closer and closer towards them. He said heard the roar of the tornado and felt baseball-size hail come down from the sky.
“I grabbed my son, I grabbed pillows and comforters to protect him,” Villafranco said in Spanish. “My wife came after and we held each other and we went through it. It was a miracle that we were safe. I could feel the tornado raise them in the air. We kept praying. I could feel the tornado tear them from me and I grabbed as best I could from their hands and feet.”
The family held each other for about 10 minutes while the tornado destroyed the walls and ceilings of the house, leaving them covered in grass and dirt as the home collapsed around them.
Villafranco suffered an injury to his foot and has to walk on crutches to get around. His son had some minor scrapes, and his wife was covered in bruises.
But they were alive.
Once the catastrophe passed, he and his family checked on their neighbors and found the six houses around them had been heavily damaged.
For now, Villafranco and his family are staying with friends. He said a friend would facilitate a recreational vehicle for them to live in a while his house is reconstructed.
The Villafrancos are accepting donations at https://tinyurl.com/2p8cc4su.
The EF-3 tornado scarred an eight-mile swatch through Bell County before it dissipated near Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
More damage reported
Officials initially said 63 building, including two churches, and 61 homes were damaged or destroyed. That number was revised upward on Thursday.
Bell County spokesman James Stafford said that 76 structures were damaged during the tornado.
“Multiple roll-off dumpsters have been brought into the affected area,” he said in a news release. “There are currently two located in the South Shore subdivision. Other dumpsters are available at the Salado Fire Department (3520 FM 2484) and the intersection of FM 2268 and I-35. The Bell County Emergency Management Department plans to place two additional roll-off dumpsters along 2843 once utility crews have finished their work in the area.”
Two other tornadoes were reported by the National Weather Service. An EF-Unknown tornado hit a remote, undeveloped part of Fort Hood in Coryell County; the other was an EF-0, which struck near Seaton, east of Temple.
Disaster declaration
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Bell and Williamson counties Thursday to aid residents affected by the damage.
State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, who represents Texas House District 54, said the governor’s declaration would allow eligible property owners to apply for property tax relief from the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County.
Residents who the storm has impacted are encouraged to call (254) 534-4562 to be connected with resources.
Individuals and groups looking to make donations are asked to call (254) 534-2217. Those numbers will be open next week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Texans who experienced damage due to the severe weather are encouraged to report their damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s iSTAT survey. The voluntary survey can be accessed by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov.
Reporting damage to TDEM is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance. The survey helps emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the severe weather.
Picking up the pieces
Andy Baker has owned the house in front of the Villafrancos for about 10 years. His residence, shop and the cars that he would fix and sell were all destroyed during the tornado.
One of his trucks landed on top of an SUV he hoped to sell. He was away from home when the storm hit.
“I was at the Tractor Supply, and they wouldn’t let me leave,” he said. “I drove home and saw this.”
His dog of 10 years and only companion Patsy was alone at home and, luckily, was found by some good Samaritans miles away and returned to him.
“She was just looking scared and all wet,” Baker said. “I picked her up the next morning, and she is fine.”
Baker is staying with friends as he cleans the remains of what was his home and waits for rebuilding to happen.
“I haven’t even looked into (rebuilding),” he said. “That is just too far down the road. I just got to get this mess out here … and go from there.”
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.