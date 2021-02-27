CAMERON — Cameron resident Cecil Ray always has dreamed of becoming a professional musician and helping his family out of poverty.
That dream is now one step closer to reality after competing on the television show “American Idol.”
Ray, 20, said he never expected to be chosen to appear on the show, going through three preliminary rounds before getting the call. Ray, whose real name is Cecil Baker, said he goes by a stage name for his music.
The season premiere for the series was Feb. 14, with Ray’s episode airing at 7 p.m. today.
“After I got through my third preliminary round I got a call and the producer told me that they were going to fly me out to Los Angeles, Calif., to audition in front of the judges,” Ray said. “It was tears of joy that were coming from my eyes. From everybody, my whole family, we were so shocked and just getting that news alone changed my life.”
Ray plays the guitar and sings, developing a love for country music growing up.
Ray said his father, who used to play rock ’n’ roll in a band, is one of his biggest inspirations and taught him how to play the guitar when he was 6. He said he gradually lost interest in rock and grew to love singing and playing country like his inspiration Keith Whitley.
Applying for “American Idol,” Ray said, was his family’s idea, and has allowed him to go to California and fly on a plane for the first time.
While Ray couldn’t say how well he has done, leaving that for the show, he did say the experience has allowed him to learn more and improve himself.
“Now after ‘American Idol,’ and having that experience right in front of me, has given me a confidence boost,” Ray said. “I have never been around anything like that, and important people like that with such valuable opinions. Confidence has been the biggest eye opener for me.”
Ray said his goal is to start making his own music and make a career out of his passion.
While it is not all about the money, Ray said he has always told his parents he would help them and purchase them a new house.
Those wanting to watch Ray play for the show’s judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — can tune into ABC at 7 p.m. today.