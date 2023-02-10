Temperatures were expected to fall well below freezing Friday night, when factoring in wind chill, as a cold front moved through the area.
This cold weather, which moved in Friday afternoon, is expected to stay throughout most of the weekend with temperatures only expected to rise back up on Sunday.
The National Weather Service expected temperatures Friday night to fall down to 33 degrees, which would feel like an even colder 24 degrees with wind chill. On Saturday, lows are expected to hit 34 degrees, and feel like 30 degrees with wind chill.
Hunter Reeves, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said temperatures Friday night could dip further than expected and hit freezing without wind chill.
Over the weekend, Reeves said, it could be a little bit chilly in the morning but the sun should eventually come out and warm the region up into the 50s.
“We will warm up pretty nicely especially with the sun out,” Reeves said. “The day time should be pretty pleasant, actually.”
Temperatures in recent weeks have continued to occasionally dip to or below freezing despite it getting closer to spring.
Reeves said residents could expect these sorts of cold snaps and bursts of freezing weather to continue, at least at night, until April.
“It is not going to be until April, cosmologically speaking, when we get out of the freezing temperatures at night as a possibility,” Reeves said. “The average lows will be warming up but you can get these cold snaps, especially if it is a record breaking cold, all the way into April.”
With the cold weather Friday night, Temple’s two warming shelters opened their doors for residents in need of somewhere warm to stay.
The two warming shelters are located at Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., and the Temple Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G., which regularly open on cold nights.
Temperatures locally are expected to stay low enough at night where both shelters will open to those in need Saturday night but not on Sunday when the area will have warmed up.
Traditionally, the shelters welcome visitors on nights when temperatures are at or below freezing with wind chill, or when temperatures hit 35 degrees with wind chill when it is wet outside.
Officials at Temple Impact Church have previously expressed a constant need for warm weather clothing and prepared foods that it can hand out to those staying at the shelter.
Those interested in helping the shelter can do so by calling Bill Scofield, the church’s warming shelter coordinator, at 254-217-9045.