A section of North Pea Ridge Road will temporarily close Wednesday, Oct. 14, as crews cut trenches for new utility conduits, according to a news release from Emily Parks, public relations manager for the city of Temple.
This closure is part of a private development, not a city project. The private contractor expects work to begin early Wednesday morning and last one to three days. North Pea Ridge will be closed between Stonehollow Drive and Lake Pointe Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Westfield Boulevard.
Drivers should use caution in the area and obey all traffic control signs.