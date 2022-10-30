Tonight is the night for ghoulies, beasties and long-leggedy thingies that go bump in the night.
Yes, it’s time for romance.
Among the many traditions connected to All Hallow’s Eve, finding love is among the most ancient of customs. Consider that fiendishly fun couple Gomez and Morticia Addams.
Yes, even screaming banshees need some loving.
Among the most intriguing were the memories of pioneer settlers of Tennessee Valley, now inundated by Lake Belton. Nestled between the Sparta mountains and a curve in the Leon River, Tennessee Valley is the overall name for 16 hamlets dotted in a vast expanse now covered by Lake Belton.
Some settlements may have started as early as 1844, but gained stability in 1851, when eight families established permanent homes. Inhabitants were tight-knit extended families, industrious settlers who eked out subsistence living. Those early inhabitants were mostly of Irish, Scottish and British extraction who carried their customs and folk beliefs across the Atlantic and the Mississippi River to Central Texas.
Because of the valley’s geography, Tennessee Valley residents often remained isolated from the growing commercial hamlets of Belton, Temple and Killeen. The somewhat-level, gently rolling prairieland terrain in the eastern part of the county yielded to the western half’s rolling uplands, deeply cut with stream valleys that, in places, have stony slopes and steep bluffs.
Thus, isolated settlers relied on practices and folkways of their heritage, especially around holidays such as Halloween.
Among the most endearing stories were chronicled by Madie Brown Smith (1909-1928) who grew up in valley. After graduation from Baylor Female College in the early 1920s, Smith plunged headlong into her newspaper career for several newspapers.
She cemented her career for more than two decades at the Temple Daily Telegram, where her nostalgic “Hi Neighbor” column garnered an armful of awards and conjured sweet memories for longtime readers. Smith viewed Halloween as a chance for seeking a love connection — either here or the hereafter.
Among the most popular were her memories of early customs of Tennessee Valley inhabitants. The Temple Daily Telegram reported that parties began a couple of days before Oct. 31 evening and lasted through early hours of Nov. 1, traditionally a religious observance of All Saints Day.
Among the most popular Halloween activities were seeking the services of “fortune tellers” (usually costumed and masked friends with a penchant for fake prophesying), “the secret delight of every human being of the feminine sex from 6 to 60,” Smith recalled. “There are numerous ways of finding out that happiness, long journeys and a rich husband will be your lot.”
For Tennessee Valley residents, Halloween offered ample opportunity to find true love in preparation for the more meaningful holiday, Valentine’s Day, just three months hence.
Considered more reliable than tea leaves were apples and melted lead — but not together.
Apples also were handy items for making love connections. “You may peel an apple, toss the peeling over your left (be sure it is the left) shoulder, and watch it form the first letter of your future husband’s name,” Smith wrote.
Smith described a process of pouring melted lead through a wedding ring and into a pan of water. The shape of the lead squiggles in the water must be interpreted “by the reigning witch,” she said, “who in this case must be very ingenious.”
Parties also frequently featured soothsayers’ tools of a water-filled saucer, according to Smith. Placed around the saucer are a ring, coins, thimble and clay. The curious questioner gently twirls a greased needle on the water and watches as it slowly points. A ring means future marriage; coins portend riches; a thimble, spinsterhood; and clay, death.
So much for long-term relationships.
Among the sure-fire ways to learn the name of one’s future spouse on Halloween night sounds challenging, but no more complicated than romance itself.
First, the inquiring person must be dateless on Halloween. “Light a candle made of a Brazil nut and stick it in an apple,” Smith said. “With this in your hand walk toward an open window, eating a hard-boiled egg as you go and repeat this verse:
“Spirits kind, tell where he is
“Who my future Lord shall be;
“By this light, please, all I claim
“Is to hear my lover’s name.”
Smith insisted that this process “has never been known to fail,” adding, however, that “if your future love isn’t crooned out to you, you didn’t hold your mouth just right while reciting the verse.”
Even after Tennessee Valley residents looked for love in all the scary places, the bigger question was always, “Is this true love?”
So, another Halloween custom involved roasting two nuts (pecans being the most plentiful) near a fire. One nut represented the person asking the question; the other, the object of affection. If the nuts jumped away from the heat — aw, too bad, romance was not to be. If the nuts roasted quietly, it was a good match.
Aside from love, pranks always played an important role in the valley’s Halloween festivities.
In Ann Joseph’s privately printed 1986 memoir “Tennessee Valley, Texas,” Halloween also provided ample opportunities for pranks. Among the most memorable was the time Rufus Hood Garner (1871-1937) outsmarted a dozen young schoolboys for some “upwardly mobile” pranking.
The mischievous youngsters waited until dark when Garner had gone to bed. They carefully removed the wheels from his buggy and hoisted the body atop a nearby shed. Then they reassembled the buggy on the roof.
Garner, however, had spied the prank. So, acting as if he didn’t know what had happened overnight, he asked the boys — tired from their overnight pranking — to hitch the wagon.
“Hood played innocent to their heroic and deceptive maneuvers,” Joseph said.
“Somehow the reassembly process lacked the enthusiasm of the earlier efforts and left an indelible impression on the minds of those particular Halloween pranksters.”